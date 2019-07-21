MP lauds performance of Penampang Native Court

PENAMPANG: Penampang member of parliament (MP) Datuk Darell Leiking has lauded the recent performance of the Native Court (MAN) of Penampang.

Since January up to June this year, the Penampang Native Court has solved 260 cases concerning property claim, nationality authentication, adoption applications, family issues; 78 marriage certificate registration; and 15 divorce cases.

However, Darell said that there is a need for the Penampang Native Court to expedite its efforts in solving the remaining pending cases.

“This is indeed a success. However, in this area of work, we know that there are still numerous legal issues and applications that are yet to be solved.

“I would like to congratulate them (the Penampang Native Court). At the same time, I would also like for them to promptly solve all the remaining pending cases,” said Darell, who is also the International Trade and Industry Minister.

He spoke to reporters after attending a gathering with the native chiefs of Penampang cum launching of the Penampang Native Court’s Sports and Recreation Club, here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Moyog assemblywoman Jenifer Lasimbang pointed out that many of the native chiefs and village chiefs in Penampang had only been recently appointed and therefore they might need more time to adjust and familiarise themselves with their duties.

“I was made to understand that the Ministry of Law and Native Affairs will continue to train the native chiefs and village chiefs so that they can be more effective,” said Jenifer, adding that Penampang Native Court is also adamant in putting a stop to child marriages in the district.

During the event, Darell presented 100 plastic chairs, 10 banquet tables and two file racks to the Penampang Native Court; as well as corporate uniforms to the chiefs under the Penampang Native Court.

Also present were Senator Datuk John Ambrose and Penampang Native Chief Johnny Molijoh.