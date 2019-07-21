Mr Sarawak set to celebrate S’wak Day on birthday

SIBU: Joseph Ladi beat six other senior category winners to lift the Dr YY Lee Cup as ‘Champion of Champions’ in the Mr Sarawak 2019 finale at Sing Kwong Hypermall Salim here yesterday.

Earlier, the Kuchingite had won the Lightweight (65.1-70kg) title with Anthony Tebie Rapheal of Sibu and Adzli Suhaili of Kuching finishing second and third respectively.

“I am truly enjoying this moment right now, but it’s also a bit sad because Sarawak recently lost a champion, Wilfred Harding, who was my close friend and also my competitor.

“Nevertheless, I strive to work harder and do better not only for our Sarawak team, but also to honour the memory of my good friend, Wilfred. With the ongoing love, support and understanding from my family, coach and friends, I believe I can achieve more,” he said when met yesterday.

Joseph was also excited about the win as it came just days before his 33th birthday which falls on July 22.

“It seems that I will be celebrating three events – my birthday, Sarawak Day and my Mr Sarawak victory,” he quipped.

The other category champions were Azri Asmat Sefri of Miri (Flyweight 60kg and Below), Hamizan Zaudin of Miri (Bantamweight 60.1-65g), Awangku Hosin Awangku Bagul of Miri (Welterweight 70.1-75g), Farrokh Ibtisam Ting of Sibu (Light Middleweight 75.1-80kg) and Huang Chee Yan of Kuching (Middleweight 80.1-85kg).

In the Junior bodybuilding category (21 Years and Below), 21-year-old Asrul Asmat Sefri of Miri beat Sibu’s Clement Lau Sze How, 20, and Miri’s Farid Darwisy Mohd Yusof, 16, to take top honours.

Each bodybuilding category winner took home the Bujang Taha Cup.

In the height-based Men’s Physique round, Kuching athletes ruled with Arif Azhan Mohamed Ghazali winning the 170cm and Below title while Mohd Azri Nazaruddin topping the 170cm and Above category.

Each received the Soloman Cup.

Meanwhile, this year’s President’s Cup went to Team Kuching after being adjudged the Best Contingent.

Sibu Resident Charles Siaw officiated at the opening ceremony.

Sarawak Bodybuilding Association president Dato Wee Hong Seng, Sibu Division Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Association president Chia Soon Cheong who was also the organising chairman, Miri Division Bodybuilding Association president Cheyenne Moris, as well as sponsors Sing Kwong Hypermall Salim Sibu owner Tang Tai Teck, Borneo Bodybuilding Supplement director Adrian Wong and Joseph Ling were present.