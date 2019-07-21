MRC jogathon to flag-off Aug 25

SIBU: ‘Run for Health’ jogathon organised by the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Sibu chapter on Aug 25 is open to all.

Ta Ann Group’s chief executive officer Dato Wong Kuo Hea is expected to flag off the run at 6.30am from MRC headquarters at Awang Ramli Amit Road here.

The four categories of the run are 18 Years Old & Below (Boys’ & Girls’), 45 Years Old & Below (Men’s & Women’s Open), 46 Years Old & Above (Veteran Men’s & Women’s) and 58 Years Old & Above (Senior Veteran Men’s & Women’s).

Proceeds from the run will fund various social and welfare activities.

Organising chairperson Teresa Wong told a press conference yesterday that runners’ cards and numbers may be obtained at the Red Crescent headquarters now.

For details, call Theresa at 016-3236492 or MRCS Sibu District office (084-337066).