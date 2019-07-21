New Miri hospital coming up, says MP

MIRI: The Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led federal government is expected to announce the details of a new hospital project here soon.

Miri MP Dr Michael Teo told reporters this after declaring open the first series of ‘Perception Management’ course here yesterday.

“The Health Minister is expected to come for an official working visit to Miri soon, to make the final assessment on the new hospital.

“The project is PH’s first major public project in Miri, to ease the congestion at the present hospital and the polyclinic. The minister will make the announcement.”

On an unrelated issue, Dr Teo said he was happy that the Parliament had passed the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill 2019 to lower the voting age from 21 to 18.

He said with the amendment, the young people would be able to vote and join in the democratic process.

“It will allow another four million young people to exercise their rights as voters.”

He thus urged those who had yet to register to do so as registration could be made online.

“My service centre at Miri Waterfront Commercial area here is always open to those who need assistance.”

Earlier, about 70 Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) members from various branches here attended the course, conducted by Miri Parliamentary Community Service Centre.

It was aimed at updating party members on new government policies.

Officers from several government departments and agencies such as National Registration Department, Inland Revenue Board, Employees Provident Fund, Welfare Department, and Education Office were on hand to brief the participants.