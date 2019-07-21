Overwhelming response to S’wak Day eSports Cup in Bintulu

BINTULU: A total of 450 players competed in the Sarawak Day eSports Cup at Naim Paragon Street Mall here yesterday.

130 played for the FIFA and 320 for the Mobile Legend games.

Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan, who officiated at the opening ceremony yesterday, estimated that there are 14,000 video game players in Bintulu.

“The actual number of players actually has exceeded the target and the organiser had to limit the number of players for the tournament,” he said.

He added that the video games were not only attracting the young but also adult players as he hailed ESports Sarawak and Malaysia for writing a new chapter in promoting eSports.

The opportunity is open for all young people, being exposed to various tournaments not only in video games but also digital forum for them to understand the benefit of the sport, he observed.

Meanwhile, an ESports forum was also conducted delving into career opportunities, the future of professional players, the digital economy and opportunities for game developers.

Also present were ESports Malaysia president Dato Ananth S.Nathan, Sarawak ESports Association president (SESA) cum deputy president of Malaysia ESports Afiq Fadhli Narawi, Youth and Sports Ministry’s assistant director of sports development Rafidah

Abu Bakar Lim, SESA vice president Eugene Lai and other members of the organising committee.