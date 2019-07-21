RM28 milion fund for Tambirat Waterfront, new market

ASAJAYA: The Sarawak government has approved a RM28 million special allocation to build Tambirat Waterfront and a new market.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who announced this at the opening of Samarahan Regatta at Kampung Tambirat yesterday, said the allocation was approved following a meeting two weeks ago with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Two weeks ago, I together with officials from Integrated Regional Sarawak Development Agency (IRSDA) had a meeting with the chief minister to apply funding for a new market at Kampung Tambirat. He agreed to allocate RM7 million for this purpose.

“He then asked about the area behind the new market, and suggested developing it into a waterfront to attract visitors and enhance the socio-economy of the people. He, then approved another RM21 million,” said Abdul Karim, who is also Asajaya assemblyman.

On the construction of the new market, he said it would be handled by Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS), which would begin later this year.

“It will comprise trading areas for local communities, especially small entrepreneurs to market their farm and marine produce, and a night market in the area.

“I believe with these facilities the farmers and fishermen can use them to improve their income,” he added.

On the Tambirat Waterfront, Abdul Karim said it would comprise a two-part pavilion to hold the popular water sports and also to provide vantage point for visitors to watch future editions of Samarahan Regatta.

“These will make Tambirat a one-stop recreation centre for the people and places to buy local produce.

Touching on the Samarahan Regatta, Abdul Karim said the water sports, organised every two years, is gaining popularity.

“It is one of 10 regattas held in Sarawak, making it a state with the most number of water sports activities compared with other states in Malaysia.”

Assistant Minister of Entrepreneur and SME Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang, Stakan assemblyman Dato Sri Mohammad Ali Mahmud, and Sadong Jaya assemblyman Aidel Lariwoo were among those present at the event.