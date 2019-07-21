Sarawak government proves critics wrong over coastal bridges

PUSA: Those who claim that the Sarawak government had been slow in constructing bridges across rivers along the coastal area should visit the coastal area to see the transformation of towns and villages that benefitted from the bridges built so far.

Assistant Minister of Coastal Road Datuk Julaihi Narawi said it was disheartening to read comments in the social media that the state government was doing nothing to build the bridges to complete the coastal road link .

He added several more bridges across the Batang Saribas, Btg Krian, Paloh, Muara Lassa, Rajang and Kuala Kemena are now under construction under the state government allocation after these projects were deferred by the PH federal government.

“Those who have always criticised that the state government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is doing nothing to build the bridges, which are part of the coastal road, please make a site visit to see for yourself whether work are in progress or not,” Julaihi pointed out.

Julaihi was speaking when he represented Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in officiating at Pesta Pusa 2019 at Dataran Tandang Sari Pusa yesterday.

He said the Batang Lupar bridge is still under design stage, while tender for the approach road would be tendered before end of the year.

Tender for the Rambungan bridge had been issued, while Btg Igan bridge still at design stage. The Sebuyau assemblyman said the bridges would replace the ferry services across the rivers which are heavily subsidised by the Sarawak government.

He disclosed the Sarawak government had to spend between RM48 million to RM51 million annually to subsidise ferry services across the state.

“Given that the state is subsidising heavily for the ferry services and the bridge projects are very important component of the coastal road, the state government is committed to construct the bridges, including those not given attention by the Federal government,” he pointed out.

GPS Beting Maro zone was launched during the festival.

Julaihi, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president said GPS is aware of the aspiration and need of the people in the state.

“Being a local based component parties, we are well aware of the need of the people, who we are committed to deliver while same time look after the interests of Sarawak as enshrined in Malaysia Agreement 1963.

He urged the people to work as a team and support GPS government to help steer the state to greater height.

Among those present at the function were Beting Maro assemblyman Razaili Gapor and Batang Lupar MP Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.