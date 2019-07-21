Sarawak most united in Malaysia – Waytha Moorthy

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Sarawak is the most united state in Malaysia because there are mutual respect and coexistence among the people, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator P. Waytha Moorthy.

In view of this, Waytha Moorthy said Peninsular Malaysians must emulate the unity, peace and harmony enjoyed by the people in Sabah and Sarawak.

“From my conversations with the people of Sarawak, people are families in Sarawak which belong to different religious beliefs yet they can sit, eat and celebrate each other festivals in the spirit of togetherness and in the spirit of harmony,” he said during a press conference after officiating a ‘Perpaduan Demi Negara’ programme at the Civic Centre here, today.

According to him, the racial and religious issues in Peninsular Malaysia were always raised by politicians and irresponsible non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with far right thinking for their own selfish reasons.

Waytha Moorthy said for the sake of the country, the radicals must leave behind their rhetoric and everyone must work together to ensure the country remains united.

“The interest of the country is above everything else, our country is far more important,” he said.

Waytha Moorthy said it was through unity among Malaysians that the country would be able to attract more investments from foreign countries.

“We should be a model to the whole world that despite ethnicity and religious groups, we live in peace and harmony.

“We must be able to accept our religious and racial indifference and focus on the development of our beloved nation,” he said.