School security guard killed in accident  

LIMBANG: A security guard of a primary school here was killed in a road accident involving a pickup truck and a lorry at kilometre 11, Medamit road yesterday.

Limbang District police chief, Superintendent Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the victim, Khairul Azhar Arif, 25, from Kampung Patiambun met with the accident at about 9am while on his way to work.

Initial investigations showed that the accident occurred when the victim who was riding a motorcycle from Limbang to Tedungan rammed into the back of a pickup.

“The victim was said to have tried to overtake the pickup truck when he rammed into the back side of the vehicle causing him to lose control of his motorcycle and went into the opposite direction and subsequently thrown underneath the tyres of a lorry coming from Tedungan,” he said.

Abang Zainal said the victim was confirmed dead at the scene due to serious injuries while drivers of the pickup, 54, and lorry, 55 were not hurt.

The case was investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.