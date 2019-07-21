SDGA encourages mastering of Mandarin

KUCHING: Sarawak Dayak Graduates Association (SDGA) is encouraging its members to master Mandarin in line with Sarawak’s aspirations to be a major player in international trade.

Its president Gary Ningkan said the association recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Advantage Learning Academy to give special discounts to SDGA life-time members for Mandarin class at the academy.

“In line with Sarawak’s aspirations to be a major trading player internationally, and China’s growing stature at the forefront of international trade, SDGA feels there is a need for members to pick up Mandarin to open more doors to greater opportunities in the business world.

“This is also one of our initiatives, and Advantage Learning Academy will assist and provide solution to the unemployment issue among young Sarawakians, especially the Dayaks.

“Both parties are of the opinion that Mandarin proficiency, will give young Sarawakians an advantage in their pursuit of jobs and new opportunities,” he said yesterday.

Gary also said SDGA has struck a partnership with BP Healthcare to provide healthcare benefits for life members of the association. Members can enjoy special rates for services at BP Healthcare.

He also said the association has also partnered with Advanx Healthcare, a pharmaceutical company that provides DNA testing and comprehensive insights into predispositions for health conditions, nutrition traits, fitness traits and inner potentials.

He encouraged members and those wanting to register as members to contact them at [email protected] for more information on these benefits.

“SDGA is also in the midst of drafting other benefits for its members, namely bereavement benefit and conference allowance or assistance. Please visit SDGA’s website at www.sarawakdga.org.my and its facebook page for update.”

He said SDGA aspires to be a progressive civil society organisation that looks after its members by providing various membership benefits.

“We hope that through these benefits, we can attract more young Dayaks to register,” he added.