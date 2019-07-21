SFC seizes 54 endangered wildlife from pet shops

MIRI: Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) seized a total of 54 endangered wildlife from seven pet shops here during an inspection from July 15 to 18.

Among the wildlife confiscated were one Hill Myna, Budgies (22), Love Birds (12), Iguanas (two), parrots (three), Red Whiskered Bulbul (one), Leopard Geckos (three), Indian Star tortoise (one), Frilled neck lizard (one), cherry head red footed tortoises (three), green lizards (two), lizards (two) and long tailed macaque (one).

According to chief executive officer of SFC Zolkipli Mohamad Aton, the inspection was carried out following tip-off from members of the public.

“Possession of wildlife without a permit from the Controller of Wildlife is a serious crime. Any person who hunts, kills, captures, sells, offers for sale or claims to be offering for sale, imports, exports or is in possession of any totally protected and protected animals or any recognisable part or derivative, or any nest thereof shall be guilty of an offence which carry a penalty from RM 10,000 – RM 50,000 and imprisonment from one (1) – five (5) years,” said Zolkipli.

He pointed out that the inspection was part of monitoring to prevent illegal trade of wildlife as well as in response to complaints received from the general public.

Members of the public are encouraged to report of any sale or possession of wildlife to SFC at its various offices – Kuching (082 -610088), Sibu (084-349455), Bintulu (086-313726) and Miri (085-436637).

Alternatively, call SFC hotlines for various regions at 019-8859996/016-8565564 (Kuching), 019-8190140/019-8894474(Sibu), 019-8223449/019-8332737 (Bintulu) and 019-8224566/019-8290994 (Miri).