Sibu Resident: Appreciate hard work, dedication of body builders

SIBU: Bodybuilding is still under-appreciated as a sport despite the country’s prominence in international competition, observes Sibu Division Resident Charles Siaw.

He thus wished all quarters to recognise the hard work and dedication that all bodybuilding athletes have put in.

“Bodybuilding is more than just a display of muscles. It is a field of sport that I see as still being under-appreciated despite Malaysia having claimed prominence in international bodybuilding arenas.

“In this respect, I am glad that Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA) has taken up the plan to let the different divisions host Mr Sarawak. I believe that through this we are able to highlight the sport among the local folk, especially the youths here,” he said at the opening ceremony of the 55th Mr Sarawak Bodybuilding Championships staged at Sing Kwong Hypermall Salim here yesterday.

Siaw also commended the Sibu Division Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Association (SDBWA) and its president Chia Soon Cheong for hosting the event.

“I am glad to witness such high team spirit in SDBWA in promoting bodybuilding in Sibu.

“Mr Chia is a close friend and since my appointment as Sibu Resident in 2018, he and his team have been supporting all the events hosted by Sibu Resident’s Office.

“I also witnessed the team successfully hosted the first edition of Kenyalang Strongman and Kenyalang Classic events last year and since then, they have never stopped.

“This year, they continue their journey in hosting Mr Sarawak, and I believe their journey in promoting bodybuilding in the central region of Sarawak will continue,” he said.

Mr Sarawak 2019 gathered 35 bodybuilding athletes from Kuching, Sibu and Miri zones vying for honours across nine categories and the coveted Champion of Champions – Dr YY Lee Cup.