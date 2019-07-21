Students urged to aim for career in automative, automation industry

PENAMPANG: International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking has called on the students in Sabah to aim for a career in the automotive and automation industry.

Darell reckoned that the future is all about the said industries and that today’s children would eventually be the ones who would shape the future.

“There are a lot of opportunities in the automotive industry. I was also made to understand that the Association of Malay Importers and Traders of Motor Vehicles Malaysia (Pekema) has an institution that is dedicated to provide training opportunities in automotive engineering, whereby the trainees would then be given job opportunities upon the completion of their course,” said Darell in his speech at the Free Tuition Programme for Penampang launching ceremony, here at SMK Datuk Peter Mojuntin, yesterday.

Elaborating more on the potential of the automation industry, he said that skills such as coding had given birth to many young entrepreneurs – especially those who had successfully created new apps.

He also said that the robotics industry is also one of the career options that the students should opt for.

“We have to change the way we do things for the sake of our future. We must not be left behind, especially more so in Penampang.

“I, as the Penampang Member of Parliament (MP), together with Moyog assemblywoman Jenifer Lasimbang and Kepayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang will try to provide the best opportunities for the people of Penampang, so that we would not be left behind,” he stressed.

The Free Tuition Programme initiative was spearheaded by Pekema and the Penampang Parliamentary Office and it would benefit a total of 283 students from four schools, namely SMK Bahang, SMK Limbanak, SM St Michael and SMK Datuk Peter Mojuntin.

During the event, Darell also presented school bags to 250 students.