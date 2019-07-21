SUPP helps landowner in fix over community hall

KUCHING: A landowner is in a dilemma over whether to assert his property right or place the welfare of his community above his own.

He wished to remain anonymous and, without disclosing the location, said a community hall had been built on his land without his consent.

He said while he did not want to deprive his villagers of access to the hall, it is also not fair for him to have lost the right to use his land.

Recently, he decided to bring up the matter to Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Public Complaints Bureau (PCB) chief Wilfred Yap.

He hoped the issue could be addressed in an amicable manner, preferably without affecting the parties involved, said a statement issued by SUPP PCB on Friday.

Yap is said to have written a letter of appeal on behalf of the landowner to elected representatives in the area.

It seeks an amicable settlement by way of reasonable compensation for the use of the land.

The bureau is trying its best to mediate between the parties for a win-win situation.

Yap pledged to continue to follow up on the matter until a settlement to the satisfaction of all affected parties is reached.

Meanwhile, SUPP PCB also advised landowners on what they should do when their property is encroached upon or trespassed into.

First of all, it said landowners should get a professional land survey done to help ensure that the boundaries are clearly understood.

“If a land survey determines that there really is an encroachment, then it would be appropriate to talk things out between the affected parties to arrive at an amicable solution.

“Affected parties can also consider using an independent party as mediator as this would enhance the possibility of solving the encroachment issue amicably and without animosity,” suggested the bureau.

It added that resorting to legal action should be the last option.

Anyone requiring assistance can call SUPP PCB at 016-7797688 or 082-246999 or visit SUPP headquarters.