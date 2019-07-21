S’wak Arts Council holds free concert tonight

BINTULU: The Sarawak Arts Council is staging a free concert tonight (July 21) aptly named ‘Konsert Kamek Sayang Sarawak’ (I Love Sarawak), in conjunction with the Sarawak Day celebrations in Bintulu.

Taking place at the Old Airport Road here, the concert features popular singers such as Baby Shima, Hafiz Suip and Andrewson Ngalai.

It is divided into two segments – the first to run from 4pm to 6pm, while the full show commences at 8pm, where the spectators would also enjoy some cultural presentations.

The pre- show will showcase Kumpulan Kebudayaan Bintulu, The Craft, Mitra Band (a traditional band from Sarawak Arts Council), and winners of Final Konsert (Fikon) namely Willy Lengang Tawan, Mohd Sofuan Yusof, Reynold Johan, Nurul Zahnesha Hamli and Sulaiman Usop.

Konsert Kamek Sayang Sarawak also presents a 15-minute dance drama ‘Sayang Sarawak’ as the curtain-raiser, as well as a medium to raise awareness of the history of Sarawak and the road towards independence from the people’s perspective.

The concert will end with a fireworks display.