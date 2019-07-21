There is a God we want and there is a God who is. They are not the same God. And the turning point in our life is when we stop seeking the God we want and start seeking the God who is. The challenge is to seek that God – the one Who is.” – Patrick Morley, The Man in The Mirror

THE buzzword this week is self-reflection. It came about following a verbal slugging in which PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali asked his president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to reflect on himself by looking in the mirror.

Azmin delivered the oral blow after Anwar said he (Azmin) should resign if a sex video, implicating Azmin, were proven authentic.

“Read my lips – tell him, he must look at the man in the mirror,” Azmin told journalists at the Parliament lobby on Wednesday.

Thirty years ago, I read Morley’s ‘The Man in the Mirror’ with the sub-title ‘solving the 24 problems men face.’ It’s probably one of the books I will remember for as long as my memory serves me well.

Morley was at the top of his career in real estate, being one of the prominent leaders in the Orlando area in the US. Everything pointed to more good things in store for him in the corporate world – at least he thought so.

However, property valuations plunged and Morley found himself in deep trouble, struggling to keep his business afloat.

It was then that he stopped and took a look in the mirror. He didn’t like the man looking back at him – distorted, as he was, by an untreatable disease, and more horrifyingly, the disease had taken root. It is an infirmity he called ‘success sickness.’

With this sickly discovery but determined to be cured, Morley eventually penned his first book – The Man in the Mirror – which led him away from the corporate world to a fulltime ministry of serving God. In 1966, he set up a disciple-making resource and equipped the ministry (for men) called ‘Man in the Mirror.’

I found it very apt and timely for the phrase – man in the mirror – to be uttered at this time when the Pakatan Harapan government is seemingly at the height of its success but everyone also knows this appraisal is flawed as the coalition is in turmoil, racked by a power struggle between a wannabe-PM and a PM-in-waiting, both from the biggest PH component party.

Morley said the tough questions he saw in the man in the mirror concerned identity, relationship with others, perspective on money (and power too, if I may add), temperament, use of time and integrity.

The many unethical practices which have unfolded over the past one year and two months under PH rule are sending the chills to many Malaysians who voted for the coalition on its promise of a clean, efficient and uncorrupted government in a New Malaysia.

If what the man at the helm, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammed, said about the surfacing of sex videos being part of a scheme to prevent certain persons from succeeding in politics is anything to go by, then we too can be exonerated for saying we are back to the old ways of dirty conspiracies where morally defective parliamentarians are given positions of power out of political expediency when in reality, they are not fit to be leaders of the country.

Tun M was quoted as saying “I think you know the whole thing is about politics. It is not about exposing somebody’s wrongdoings. It is about politics, in order to prevent somebody from being able to succeed in politics. It is a political scheme that’s definitely intended to prevent somebody from succeeding.”

If infighting and endless bickering, sparked by the miasma of favouritism over jockeying for position and status, have become part of the lawmakers’ daily routine, will there be any time left for them to care for the nation and make it a better place for Malaysians?

For that matter, Anwar, being a sex scandal victim himself and who enjoyed undivided support from Azmin who was then his private secretary, should perhaps be the last person to start demanding for resignations.

As I was writing this piece, the PM-in-waiting made another outburst, claiming he has enough numbers to support him as the next PM, putting the riposte that he could be getting a tat far ahead of himself.

There is growing consensus that many of the parliamentarians are becoming increasingly egoistical and arrogant. Just last week, I saw an MP donating some RM100K for the purchase of hospital equipment.

A mock cheque was handed over to the hospital authority with the MP’s big name printed on it. I assume the donation is from the MP Fund and not a personal gift as the MP concerned has declared a personal asset of less than the amount being donated. Bless the MP if money has been borrowed for the good cause! What is more truthful would be that the MP was representing the “Government of Malaysia” when the allocation was handed over.

May I enlighten our parliamentarians on a quote by Morley since he is the man who has looked into the mirror and decided to change for the better – “The path to significance is bigger than the individual. God is more interested in the success of our character than the success of our circumstances.”

Do you like the man or woman in the mirror? What do you do if you don’t like either?

Morley shared 25 years after releasing the book that he has long been inspired by Hudson Taylor who said: “Many Christians estimate difficulties in light of their own resources and thus attempt little, and often fail at the little they do attempt. All God’s giants have been people who did great things for God because they reckoned on His power and presence being with them.”

Malaysians do not expect the PH government to be perfect but they do expect them to make an honest reflection of themselves. Likewise, Sarawakians are also tired of the unending bickering of state GPS politicians with PH politicians and having to bear with the same kind of ego and arrogance in them.

The least politicians can do is look in the mirror and reflect, and if they don’t like what they see, they should do something about it. Pronto! They owe this much to the people.

Remember, the people have served notice on you – the man and woman in the mirror. The message is loud and clear – perform for the betterment of the nation or face the consequences.

