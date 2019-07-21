Tourism players excited with VOA facilities in Miri

MIRI: Tourism stakeholders here have welcomed the latest move by the Home Affairs Ministry (KDN) to extend Visa On Arrival (VOA) facilities for visitors from China and India.

On Friday (July 19) KDN issued a press statement that it is allowing another six entry points in the country including two in Miri to do so.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin gave his thumbs up to this which can help to boost tourism activities in the city.

He said, according to the media statement, the two entry points in Miri are Miri Airport and Sungai Tujoh’s Custom, Immigration & Quarantine (CIQ) Complex.

Other entry points in the list are International Airport Langkawi Kedah, Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Custom, Quarantine & Security (ICQS) Complex Bukit Kayu Hitam in Kedah, Labuan Ferry Terminal and Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah International Airport (Subang Skypark).

Lee, who is also Senadin Assemblyman, also hoped that latest move can help Miri tour operators to bring in more tourists especially from China to come to Miri via Brunei.

The latest initiative by KDN was taken in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2020 when the government hope to attract 30 million visitors.