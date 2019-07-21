Two dead, another seriously injured after head-on collision with pickup

MIRI: A man and woman were killed, while another was seriously injured after their car collided head-on with a pickup at Esplanade here today.

It is learnt that the accident occurred at around 7.45pm.

The deceased were identified as 38-year-old Scott Dyleon Mensan and Caroline Anthony, 35.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba Miri) in a statement, said they received a distress call on the accident at 7.48pm.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the team found out that the accident involved a pickup and a Perodua Kancil.

“Two of the victims in the Perodua Kancil were pinned to their seats forcing Bomba personnel to extricate them from the wreckage,” it said.

The other victim who was in the Perodua Kancil was seriously injured. He was transported to Miri Hospital in an ambulance.

The driver of the pickup was unhurt.

It is learnt that the victims were heading towards Sungai Rait from Miri city while the pickup was coming from Bintulu heading towards city centre.