22-year-old youth arrested for alleged drug trafficking

MIRI: The police here nabbed a 22-year-old youth today for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs via Miri Airport.

The suspect, who is a local, was initially detained by airport security personnel after his luggage was suspected to contain illegal substance following a security scan.

Police were later called to check the suspect’s luggage and found crystalline substance suspected to be Ketamine weighing 723.65 grammes. The drugs were estimated to be worth around RM72,000.

The suspect was bound for Kuala Lumpur.

Sarawak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) head Supt Sahar Abdul Latif when contacted confirmed the arrest.

Police are investigating the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 for drug trafficking.