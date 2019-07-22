Bomba divers scour Lorong Chawan monsoon drain for evidence in murder case (Video)



KUCHING: A team of divers from the Batu Lintang fire station is conducting an operation to help the police to look for evidence in a murder case after a dead body was found inside a locked piece of luggage underneath a bridge at Kampung Pangkalan in Bau last Friday.

The seven Bomba divers started scouring the monsoon drain at Lorong Chawan 12, here at around 10.30am and the operation is still ongoing.

According to sources, the operations is conducted to look for the murder victim’s hand phone which is believed to have been thrown into the river.

So far, two suspects have been remanded to assist in police investigation into the case which has been classified as murder.

— MORE TO COME —