CIOs anticipate one in five jobs to go to robots, AI tech

PETALING JAYA: According to the 2019 Harvey Nash/KPMG CIO Survey published jointly between KPMG International and Harvey Nash, new investments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation are set to drive huge changes as organisations worldwide focus on utilising these technologies to improve efficiencies in their respective businesses.

While this has led CIOs around the world to predict that up to one in five jobs will be replaced by AI/automation within five years, more than two-thirds (69 per cent) of CIOs believe that new jobs will appear to compensate and enable employees to perform higher-level roles, leading to a significant reorganisation of roles across the business.

KPMG Malaysia managing partner Datuk Johan Idris noted that this is boosted by the fact that organisations are prioritising improving their business efficiencies through automation.

“Over the past year we have seen an increase in technology investment worldwide and it is only a matter of time until robots and other cognitive technologies became a staple in the workplace. To realise the full potential of these technologies, organisations must think beyond technological investments and instead focus on broad-ranging transformation strategies. It is more critical than ever for business leaders to take the initiative to upskill their workforce while also focusing on attracting and retaining new talents, thus ensuring they are future-ready,” he added.

This can also be seen here in Malaysia, with the Malaysian government making efforts to push the nation towards Industry 4.0. During the tabling of Budget 2019, a RM3 billion Industry Digitalisation Transformation Fund and a Readiness Assessment Program were announced to accelerate the nation’s adoption of new technology including robotics, big data and artificial intelligence.

However, due to the increased focus on technology investments, KPMG’s report also reveals technology leaders are struggling to find the right talent with skills shortages being at their highest since 2008.

The survey identified big data/analytics (44 per cent), cyber security (39 per cent) and AI (39 per cent) as the three scarcest skill areas, which could act as a bottleneck to growth for organisations who are seeking to transform their businesses.

“Rapid growth across the technology sector means predicted job vacancies are mounting, as is concern over whether there will be enough qualified professionals to occupy them,” said KPMG head of IT-Enabled Transformation in Malaysia Alvin Gan.

“As of 2019, only 16 per cent of organisations have implemented AI in the automation of some of their processes1, but we may see that number rising as these technologies become more accessible. Business leaders must learn to make the most of both kinds of labor as we anticipate a future of collaborations between human and AI/ utomation.

“This emphasises the need for business leaders to ensure that their workforce maintains a relevant skillset.”