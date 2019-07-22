CM: Kuala Kemena Jepak Bridge construction will spur economic devt, open up new areas in Bintulu

BINTULU: The construction of the Kuala Kemena Jepak Bridge will be a catalyst towards the development of Bintulu economy while at the same time opening up new areas.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari said that the infrastructure would be able to provide services to the people in the rural areas, irrespective of their backgrounds.

“Everyone will be benefited from the project, even those who oppose us,” said Abang Johari when officiating the RM467 million Kuala Kemena Jepak Bridge earth breaking ceremony here today.

Abang Johari said that the bridge construction project was withdrawn by the federal government together with other bridge projects in the state but the state government proceeded with the project instead as Bintulu had contributed greatly to the state economy.

“They (federal government) maybe think that we will beg (for money) from Kuala Lumpur but the ministers in Sarawak are not ‘paloi’ (stupid),” said Abang Johari.

On the other hand, Assistant Minister of Coastal Road Datuk Julaihi Narawi, who was also present at the ceremony, said that the Kuala Kemena Jepak Bridge, which is connecting Kuala Kemena to Bintulu Town, is expected to be completed within 48 months.

“The design of the bridge is via ‘cabled stayed’ and it will shortened the journey from Bintulu airport to Bintulu Town from 20 kilometres to about six kilometres,” said Julaihi.

Julaihi also concurred with the chief minister that the development of the bridge, which is part of the grand coastal road projects, will be the pulse of developments in the state where the impact of the project will be felt throughout the state.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari thanked deputy chief ministers and Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing and Julaihi for contributing towards the development of coastal roads and bridges in the rural areas, connecting villages to longhouses.

“The Gabungan Parti Sarawak state government will honour its promises made to the community in the rural areas such as to build bridges, electricity and water. We meant what we said,” he said.

Among those in attendance were deputy chief Datuk Amar Douglas Embas and other cabinet ministers.