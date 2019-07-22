Former Sarawak football team coach Mohd Poasa Sahar passes away

KUCHING: Former Sarawak football team coach Mohd Poasa Sahar passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital here around noon today.

He was 77.

According to his eldest daughter Norjanah Mohd Poasa, 51, her father passed out inside a surau at Petra Jaya Phase 2 Housing area after prayer this morning.

He was immediately sent to the hospital.

He did not show any unusual sign before passing away and his loss would be felt by all of his family members, she said.

The late Poasa left behind a wife Halimah Awi, 73, four children and 12 grandchildren.

Poasa was a coach of the state football team 1979 to 1981.

He would also be remembered as the coach who trained Sarawak Sukma football team that won gold in 1990.