Give more emphasis to TVET to produce skilled manpower in Sabah – Jaujan

KOTA KINABALU: More emphasis should be given to technical and vocational education and training (TVET) to produce skilled manpower in Sabah in the move towards becoming an industrial State.

The number of unemployed graduates nowadays is alarmingly high because some of their qualifications do not match market needs, said Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister of Local Government and Housing, Datuk Dr Jaujan Sambakong.

“This is why we should focus on technical schools, so that students are trained specifically to fulfil the needs of the job market in Sabah. When industries want to enter Sabah, they do not only ask about facilities and infrastructure – they also ask about the workforce. They want to know that there are skilled manpower here,” he said.

Jaujan said this to reporters at the opening of the UK Education Fair East Malaysia 2019, organised by Global Education Services (GES) (M) Sdn Bhd.

Over 30 higher learning institutes participated in the Fair, including TVET centres, to offer parents and students information on vocational courses and certification, as well as courses at diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate and professional levels.

Jaujan commended the effort of GES for organising the fair, adding that more private bodies should make a similar effort.

“When it comes to education, most efforts are undertaken by the Ministry or government agencies, so it is good when other parties take the initiative to organise education-related events for the benefit of Sabahan students. Education fairs are a good way to provide youths with options of where they could further their studies. Back in the old days, we had to travel overseas to scout for universities and to get information. Now, it is so much easier and more convenient with everything at the tip of our fingers,” said Jaujan.

He added that similar efforts should be made in the East Coast, such as in Tawau, Sandakan or Kudat, to provide access to communities where it is harder to come by.

He hoped the Fair would not only be focused in Kota Kinabalu as youths here have access and exposure to information, as well as facilities.

“It is more difficult for those in suburban or rural areas away from the city to have access to such things. I hope this Fair can be mobile to provide students everywhere with an equal chance to explore their educational options. There are many bright students out there who are not able to go further due to limited access. As is seen here today, participating institutes do not only promote courses offered, but scholarships and financial support as well. Having this kind of effort in more places with limited access could make a huge difference in students’ lives,” said Jaujan.