Implementation on noise regulations still low – Niosh

TAIPING: The implementation on sound regulations among employers and workers in several critical sectors in the manufacturing and construction industries in the country is still low, said National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He said the regulations, provided under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, were enforced last June 1 to protect employees from noise pollution.

“Through these regulations, employers must ensure that their workers use protective equipment to reduce noise impact at work,” he told a media conference after opening the Spritzer Safety and Health Day at Jalan Air Kuning here today.

Lee said most of the workers in the manufacturing, construction as well as oil and gas sectors were exposed to loud noise that could impact their hearing.

As such, he urged the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) to meet with the employers to explain the purpose and objectives of sound regulations introduced by the government.

Meanwhile, Lee called on public and private sectors, including corporate and multinational companies as well as industries, to adopt the zero accident vision or Vision Zero which focuses on ensuring their workplaces are free of accidents and diseases.

He said employers and employees should sit together to discuss towards achieving the vision by taking the necessary measures, such as providing training, education and consultancy services.

“This will ensure the employers can provide a safe and healthy work system but, at the same time, the employees need to give priority to safety and health and their friends.

“It’s not a new target, but a new approach that all occupational injuries and health problems can be prevented, while zero accidents can be achieved,” he said.

Vision Zero is a transformational approach introduced by the International Social Security Association (ISSA) to reduce workplace accidents and occupational diseases. – Bernama