MACC looking into ‘punitive cases’ based on A-G Report

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has set up a task force to investigate cases which call for punitive action with regard to irregularities disclosed in the latest Auditor-General’s Report.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said the MACC had met with the Auditor-General to look into cases which are punitive or have issues which are punitive rather than those which probably involved reform in the system.

“So in terms of the Auditor-General report, we will look at it again and see if it involves money and situations where we can open investigation papers.

“Therefore, taking out that information, we have now set up a task force to start investigating. That is the stage right now,” she said after officiating the Regional Workshop Promoting Beneficial Ownership Transparency in Southern Asia here today.

The Auditor-General’s Report 2018 Series 1, which was released on June 15, revealed several issues, including elements of manipulation and fraud in the Malaysian Immigration System (MyIMMs) for foreign labour quota approval resulting in losses of revenue to the country. – Bernama