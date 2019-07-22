Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries after accident at Samarahan

KOTA SAMARAHAN: A motorcyclist from Kpg Moyan Laut, Asajaya succumbed to injuries after being involved in an accident at Jalan Kampung Baru, near to Samarahan Bridge at around 8.30pm last night.

The deceased, who was identified as Mohd Azman Jamil. was riding on a motorcycle with a pillion rider Ika Farhana Sapri.

It was reported that Ika Farhana only suffered minor injuries and she was taken to Sarawak General Hospitalfor further treatment.

According to a police report, the motorcyclist and the pillion rider were riding from Kota Samarahan towards Asajaya when the accident happened.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transportation Act (APJ )1987.