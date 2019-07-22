Opportunity for school leavers to participate in Protege programme

ALOR SETAR: School leavers will be given the opportunity to participate in the Professional Training & Education for Growing Entrepreneurs (Protege) programme at small and medium enterprises’ (SMEs) premises in efforts to create more entrepreneurs in the agricultural field.

Entrepreneur Development Deputy Minister Datuk Wira Mohd Hatta Md Ramli said the Protege programme previously known as the 1Malaysia Training Scheme (SL1M) focuses on unemployed graduates but its scope would be expanded regardless of academic background.

He said such programmes could expose participants on ways to explore the emerging SME sector which could offer lucrative source of revenue.

“If they have no means to continue their studies, then this training will be the cornerstone for them to sharpen their potential and skills before becoming an SMI entrepreneur.

“However, we need to guide them in the right direction as they can’t just wait for salary to be paid,” he told reporters at an Agricultural Entrepreneurship Seminar here yesterday. — Bernama