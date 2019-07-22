PSB free contest in any seats in upcoming state election: Wong

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) now has the freedom to contest in any of the state seats in the upcoming Sarawak election, said its party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

“We will be fielding our candidates to contest in any seats in the upcoming state election,” said Wong at a PSB Gawai Dayak dinner at Sri Aman on Saturday.

He added that PSB will contest in both urban and rural seats as the people in the rural areas are in greater need of their service.

Since PSB is no longer part of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak state government, Wong pointed out that his party now has greater freedom now to carry out whatever plans they have in mind.

“I have spoken to the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to see who can serve the community better, especially looking after the needs of the Dayak groups in the rural areas,” said Wong.

He said that the policies of the state government had caused grumbling among the communities in rural areas and thus his party could play the role in bridging the gap to serve the people better.

“We have the same mission and goal which is to serve the people of Sarawak irrespective of their religious, faith and culture. This is the responsibility that we shoulder.”

Besides, he stressed that people of Sarawak, especially those in rural areas, must reap the benefits of developments that are brought to the state in order to improve their living standards.

“If the people had not benefited from the developments or their living standards has yet to improve, then it should not be called development,” said Wong.

During the dinner, Wong also asked the crowd to think whether the people of Sarawak are proud of the achievements made in various fields in the state and whether those developments had benefited the people fairly.

Before ending his speech, he urged party members to be united in fighting for the rights of Sarawak.

Among those in present was PSB Vice President and Youth chief Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa who is also Engkilili assemblyman, Sri Aman MP Masir Kujat, former MPs Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun and Datuk William Nyalau Badak.