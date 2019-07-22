Sapa pledges full support for S’wak govt in OMO amendment

KUCHING: Sarawak Association for People’s Aspiration (Sapa) president Dominique Ng has pledged his full support for the Sarawak government in the amendment of the Oil Mining Ordinance (OMO).

According to him, the Petroleum Development Act does not apply to Sarawak as it was never passed through State Legislative Assembly.

“If Petronas refuses to pay the paltry tax that we are asking, please, Petronas go away. If you think they are going to go bankrupt, please, go away and let us have our gas and petroleum.

“We challenge Petroleum Development Act and the rights of Petronas that think they have on our oil and gas,” he told reporters during the 722 Sarawak Independence Day celebration at Padang Merdeka today.

Ng thanked the authorities, including the Sarawak government, for giving Sapa the permission to hold the historic event at Padang Merdeka.

“This is most symbolic because herein Sarawak was born, herein Malaysia was born. Unfortunately Sarawak was left behind. Many of us now realised when we formed Malaysia, it was only the Federation of Malaya given a name change to Federation of Malaysia.

“Until now the federal government has refused Sarawak government and people’s request that the Malaysia Agreement 1963 be formally included to the Federal Constitution.

“This year when Malaysia Baru tried to amend the Constitution to restore the rights of Sarawak and Sabah to its proper place, it resulted in a failure because the federal government refuses to acknowledge that MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) is the agreement that Malaysia was born, not the Federation of Malaya Agreement,” he said.

Ng also noted that the gathering was also in honour of Tok Nan (the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem) because he recognised July 22 as ‘Sarawak Independence Day’ in 2016.

“I would like to stress that while certain people may have some hesitation in calling this Sarawak Independence Day, I would like to remind them that today was gazetted in 2016 as Sarawak Independence Day, no less.

“We should not dishonour the name of Tok Nan by turning this day into something it is not meant to be,” he said.

On the turnout for the morning, Ng believed that there was about 4,000 to 5,000 people despite the heavy downpour.

“It could have been more if not for the rain,” he said.