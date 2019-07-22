Sarawak Day Run in Bintulu attracts over 2,000 runners

BINTULU: The Sarawak Day Run 2019 here yesterday attracted over 2,000 runners from throughout Sarawak as well as neighbouring countries.

The event, which was held in conjunction with the state-level Sarawak Day celebration, saw participants taking part in 21km and 10km categories.

Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said he was impressed with the encouraging support given by the locals and participants from outside Bintulu such as Sabah, Brunei and Singapore in every sports-related activities held here.

“This is the best event for us to get together and make new friends. Maybe one day we can organise the ‘Master Run’ event and bring thousands of runners together.

“It is not only a good crowd puller but at the same time, the run will promote healthy lifestyle among the society,” he said when officiating the closing and prize giving ceremony of Sarawak Day Run at Wisma Bintulu here yesterday.

He added that by organising sports-related activities, this could also attract more participation from the youths.

Dr Rundi also commended the run’s organiser Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) for its continuous effort in promoting a healthy lifestyle through the Sarawak Day Run and various other sports activities.

Meanwhile, BDA general manager Rodziah Morshidi said the run was part of BDA’s yearly events.

“We started this event four years ago in conjunction with Sarawak Day celebration and I am happy to note that the number of participants have increased every year and it shows that the popularity of the event continue to improve in every edition,” she said.

She assured that BDA is committed and concerned over the quality of life of the people living in Bintulu.

In view of this, she said BDA will be working closely with the other government agencies and corporate sectors to organise similar events to reach out to a bigger number of participants and more programmes in the future.

“The people are always there to give their support and they have never failed us, we have everything it takes to make this event more popular,” she said.

Prior to the Sarawak Day Run, Rodziah said around 100 families took part in the Family Run along the Tanjung Batu coastal road on Saturday afternoon.

Participants who brought along their children were then taken to Tanjung Batu beach for a plogging activity.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Native Laws and Customs Datuk John Sikie Tayai and Bintulu District officer Muhammad Dino Amid.