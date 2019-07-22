Sony Electronics adds OLED 4K TVs to the MASTER Series Line-up

KUALA LUMPUR: Sony Malaysia announced the new A9G 4K OLED television. Sony’s MASTER Series TVs represent the pinnacle of picture quality available to home viewers, capable of displaying images that faithfully convey the creators’ intent.

The MASTER Series is the name given to only the very best Sony TVs and provides premium picture quality, colour, contrast, and clarity approaching that of a professional-grade monitor. The MASTER Series TVs also feature Netflix Calibrated Mode to further ensure that content is delivered as intended.

The new model features the next generation Picture Processor X1 Ultimate for accurate detail and contrast.

Introduced last fall with the inaugural MASTER Series models, this processor plays a vital role in delivering the high-quality picture in the MASTER Series.

The Picture Processor X1 Ultimate has a unique algorithm that can intelligently detect and analyse each object in the picture resulting in exceptional detail and contrast for a more realistic picture that represents the creators’ intent.

Premium quality sound is a key part of the viewing experience as well, and the A9G features the new Sound-from-Picture Reality which faithfully reproduces the position of the sound on the screen so when actors are speaking, the sound appears to be coming directly from their mouths and not from a speaker off to the bottom.

The A9G is Sony’s new flagship 4K OLED TV available in 77 inch, 65 inch, and 55 inch class, in a very slim form factor. Images come to life with the super-wide viewing angle, precise contrast and absolute blacks of OLED technology. Over eight million self-illuminating pixels are precisely and individually controlled by Picture Processor X1 Ultimate.

In addition to the processor, the A9G has Pixel Contrast Booster for more colour and contrast in bright areas.

As a result, the A9G provides premium picture quality approaching that of a professional-grade monitor, showing images and colours as they truly are, as the creator intended. The processor improves SD and HD content to near 4K HDR quality and shows 4K content in stunning clarity.

Acoustic Surface Audio+ provides a totally immersive sound experience with the sound coming from the entire screen, enveloping viewers in exciting new entertainment experiences, providing pictures and sound in perfect harmony. In addition, a TV Centre Speaker Mode provides choice to use the TV as the centre speaker.

For the ultimate in picture quality, the A9G pairs the brilliance of 4K clarity with the brightness, colour, and detail of High Dynamic Range (HDR). Previously hidden areas of dark shadow and sunlight are now full of clarity and detail. The A9G HDR TVs also feature Netflix Calibrated Mode, and Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos to deliver the viewing experience just as the creator intended.

The A9G OLED feature Sony‘s Android TV which supports a huge range of apps from Google Play, including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Video and more for deep smart home integration (availability varies by region.)

Furthermore, the A9G TVs have Google Assistant built-in. These TVs have built-in microphones that will free users’ hands. Viewers can simply talk to the TV using the Google Assistant to find what they quickly want, or to play TV shows, movies, and more.

Sony Android TVs will be compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. AirPlay 2 lets you effortlessly stream content from your iPhone, iPad and Mac right to your Sony TV.

The Sony A9G series will be available from end July onwards.

Technical Specifications

Models: 55 inch, 65 inch, 77 inch

Screen size (measured diagonally): 54.6 inch, 64.5 inch, 76.7 inch

Dimension of TV without stand (WxHxD): Approximately 1,226 x 710 x 40mm, 1,447 x 834 x 40mm, 1,721 x 996 x 49mm

Connectivity: Wifi, Ethernet (one), Bluetooth, Smartphone connectivity (Chromecast built in), video and TV sideview (iOS/Android), HDMI Inputs (four), HDCP, HDMI-CEC, USB ports (three)

Display type: OLED

Display resolution: 3,840 x 2,160

Picture processor: Picture processor X1 Ultimate

Clarity enhancement: 4K X-Reality PRO, Dual database processing, object-based super resolution

Colour enhancement: Live colour technology, precision colour mapping, super bit mapping HDR, TRILUMINOS Display

Motion enhancer: Motionflow XR, auto mode

Speaker type: Acoustic Surface Audio+

Audio: Dolby Audio, DTS Digital Surround, S-Force Front Surround

Operating system: Android