Stephen Kalong Ningkan, as remembered by his siblings

KUCHING: With July 22 this year marking 56 years since Sarawak achieved self-governance in 1963, I had the opportunity to speak to the family of the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan, Sarawak’s first chief minister.

With the help of his

grandson Gary Ningkan, I was able to track down three of Kalong’s surviving siblings – Kacha Ningkan, 86, George Dennis Ningkan, 82, and Patricia Berdai Ningkan, 78 – and spoke to them about their fond memories of their illustrious brother, who was the chief minister from 1963 to 1966.

“There wasn’t any celebration when he was appointed as chief minister, but the whole family and fellow villagers in Betong were very happy and proud of him,” said Berdai.

As for Kacha, she fondly recalled how, when Kalong arrived in Betong for the first time since his appointment, he was escorted by police cars as villagers let off their shotguns to welcome him.

“The sounds of the shotguns were so loud. I had never experienced something like that and it was a moment I could never forget,” she said.

At the time of Kalong’s appointment, both Kacha and Berdai lived in Betong while George was a teacher in Debak.

George revealed that Kalong was well-travelled person since his younger days, having worked in Jesselton (Kota Kinabalu today) in the constabulary, then as a teacher in Betong and later, as a hospital dresser in Kuala Belait, Seria, Brunei before returning to his native Betong to lead the Sarawak National Party (SNAP) and embark on his political career.

He also said Kalong was always very respectful, especially regarding the Iban ‘adat’ (customs and culture) and the ways of the longhouse.

“He was always very kind to people, although he could also be overly strict and stubborn at times. But overall, a very kind-hearted person especially towards children,” recalled Kacha.

Berdai, meanwhile, commented that being the eldest and most educated among them, Kalong was looked up to by all his siblings and he took good care of them as much as he could.

“He was a very good brother to us, and I miss the times we spent together very dearly,” she said.

In a separate interview, Kalong’s son Paul Murphy Ningkan said he was still very young when his father was appointed as the chief minister.

“I could not understand what my father was doing at the time. He would be away for long periods at a time.

“I did not know that what he did then would change the course of history for Sarawak, but I can never forget how difficult and challenging it was in the early days of pre-independence and the early period of independence too,” he commented.

Paul added that because his father would be away for weeks and months traversing throughout Sarawak, he and his mother, the late Elizabeth Sendi, would often be on their own.

Fortunately, he said there were party supporters and loyalists who volunteered to be with him and his mother, providing protection against intruders particularly as the situation then was tense due to the communist insurgency.

“I can still remember these volunteers armed with shotguns and wearing armbands with the letters ‘HG’ (Home Guard) during the time. But I am grateful that nothing untoward ever happened,” he added.

During the interview, Paul stressed that it was important for the younger generation to understand and appreciate the sacrifices and contributions of Sarawak’s founding fathers and early leaders, in making Sarawak what it is today.

“Sarawakians must not take for granted what we have achieved thus far and it is important, too, for Sarawakians to fully support the present government and leaders in steering the state forward.

“The onus is on the younger generation to be ready and take up the challenge to propel this beloved state to greater success and prosperity, with full commitment and integrity,” he stressed.

Born on Aug 20, 1920 in Betong, which was then administered under the Second Division of Simanggang, Kalong was a student of St Augustine’s School, Betong.

He was appointed as chief minister on July 22, 1963, by the then-Governor of Sarawak, Sir Alexander Waddell.

Kalong passed away peacefully at the age of 76 on March 31, 1997 at Normah Medical Specialist Centre Kuching, and was laid to rest at Batu Kitang Anglican Cemetery here.

Since 2006, members of the Ningkan extended family have held reunions rotating between Kuching, Betong and Miri.

Paul, who was co-chairman of last year’s event, said there are close to 400 surviving Ningkan family members.

“The annual reunion is a good time to strengthen further our kinship as we as get to know the new additions to the family,” he said.

Members of the Ningkan clan are scattered across Sarawak, as well as in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.