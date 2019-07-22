US highlights need to introduce rate cut

Fundamental outlook

US Fed chairman Jerome Powell emphasized the need to introduce rate cuts if necessary given the current global uncertainty. On the other hand, President Donald Trump threatened more trade tariffs on Chinese imports if needed.

Last Thursday, President Trump claimed a US warship has shot down an Iranian drone near the Straits of Hormuz. The following day, Iranian denied that no drone was down and said US might have destroyed their own instruments.

Billionaire investor Peter Thiel accused Google for working with China to benefit from their military intelligence. President Trump replied by conducting a check on Google who has denied the allegation.

China’s trade surplus increased US$51 billion in June, higher than the previous month. Exports fell 1.3 per cent from a year ago while imports dropped 7.3 per cent in the same period. China’s GDP for second quarter grew 6.2 per cent from a year ago, the lowest growth rate for the past 27 years.

More than 50 large companies are moving out of China due to the US-China trade war. However, market analysts doubt that China will use its holding of US Treasury as a weapon in the trade war against US.

UK will finalise its candidate for the new Prime Minister of Britain and decide on the inclusion of using Huawei’s 5G network. The US Government has warned Britain against the use of Huawei’s technology.

International Energy Agency (IEA) expected the return of an oversupplied oil market next year, despite the recent rollover of an OPEC-led pact designed to restrain any glut.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen was slightly bearish last week. This week, we expect the prices to thread sideways due to the possibility of a weaker dollar. Range will be contained from 107 to 108.

Euro/US dollar traded between 1.12 to 1.13. This week, we reckoned there is higher probability of a market ascension once it breaches the 1.13 resistance. Our next higher resistance will meet at 1.14 while confluent to the EMA200 line.

British pound/US dollar rebounded from 1.24 but stayed beneath 1.26. This week, we presume the announcement of the new Prime Minister candidates will inject some bullish sentiments into the market. Risk control is advised in case of falling beneath 1.24.

Gold prices have hit a new six-year high at US$1,453 per oz last week. Observe the dollar trend in gauging the inverse direction of gold. We forecast the range will be contained from US$1,420 to US$1,460 per oz but breaking above the aforementioned resistance will drive up the prices to US$1,490 per oz. On the other hand, beware of sinking below US$1,420 per oz level.

WTI Crude prices took a dip to US$55 per barrel. This week, we predict the market will thread sideways but still supported at US$54 per barrel. The range is expected to trade from US$54 to US$59 per barrel in mixed sentiment. We presume trading activity is still more focused in gold and silver.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives has been trading in a narrow range while the ringgit stayed inactive. October Futures closed at RM1,974 per MT on Friday. This week, the trend could rise higher with support at RM1,950 per MT.

Silver prices almost reached US$16.60 per oz. This week, we reckon the market will move into mild correction. The trend will be well supported at US$16 per oz level and constricted in a narrow range beneath US$16.60 per oz. Profit-taking could emerge in the market amid sideways trend.

Dar Wong has 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in the global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]