Allowances for practical trainings necessary – Saddiq

SHAH ALAM: The allowances for students of higher learning institutions (IPTs) who undergo practical training in the industry were necessary, in order to reduce their financial burden in continuing the training programme, said Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He noted that not many students could afford to undergo practical training within a certain period of time.

“We do not want only those who are from a wealthy family to have access to this opportunity (undergoing practical training). How about those who come from a poor family, such as from Sarawak and have to do the practical training in Kuala Lumpur? How can the students benefit from this opportunity with their financial problems,” he said when commenting on the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services statement who disagreed with his suggestion that IPTs students undergoing industry training be given allowances.

He said this after witnessing the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the Universiti Teknologi Mara and the National Sports Institute, here yesterday. — Bernama