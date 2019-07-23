Attempt to smuggle drugs in instant coffee packs foiled

MIRI: Auxiliary police personnel at Miri Airport foiled an attempt by a local youth to smuggle out RM72,000 worth of drugs in 14 packets of instant coffee mix.

Sarawak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department head Supt Sahar Abdul Latif said the 22-year-old suspect was checking in for a flight to Kuala Lumpur around 6.20am when security personnel detected something suspicious in his luggage.

“An inspection of his luggage found 14 packets of Nescafe White Coffee inside, with each packet found to contain substance believed to be ketamine. The drugs weigh roughly 723.65 grammes and are estimated to be worth RM72,000,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He said police also seized several other items from the suspect, who is being investigated for drug trafficking under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. The section provides for the death penalty upon conviction.