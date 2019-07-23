Body found floating at Sungai Jemukan

KUCHING: A body was found floating at Sungai Jemukan, Sadong Jaya yesterday.

According to Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Lee Chong Chern, a police report on the finding was lodged at about 6.15pm at Asajaya police station.

The deceased, Suhaidi Along, 41, was from Kampung Jemukan, Sadong Jaya and he worked as a fisherman.

Lee said initial examination on the body found that there was a wound on the left side of the deceased’s head.

“Besides that, no other physical wound was found,” he added

Lee said the case has been classified as sudden death (SDR) pending a postmortem, which is expected to be carried out on July 24.