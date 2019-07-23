Body found floating in Sungai Jemukan

KUCHING: A body was found floating in Sungai Jemukan, Sadong Jaya yesterday.

According to Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Lee Chong Chern, a police report on the finding was lodged at about 6.15pm at Asajaya police station.

The deceased, Suhaidi Along, 41, was from Kampung Jemukan, Sadong Jaya and worked as a fisherman.

Lee said an initial examination of the body found that there was a wound on the left side of the deceased’s head.

“Besides that, no other physical wound was found,” he added

Lee said the case has been classified as sudden death (SDR) pending a postmortem, which is expected to be carried out on July 24.