DBKK, X’ian association to sign MoU

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) and the Xi’an New Silk Road Association for the Promotion of International Communication (NSRAPIC) are working towards the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of Friendship and Cooperation between Kota Kinabalu and Xi’an.

Xi’an is a large city and the capital of Shaanxi in central-northwest China.

A discussion on the areas of co-operation was held over lunch on Monday, involving Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Datuk Christina Liew, Mayor Datuk Hj Nordin Siman, Permanent Secretary to the Ministry, William Baya, Chairman of STB, Ken Pan Ying On, President of the Sabah-China Chamber of Commerce (SCCC), Datuk Frankie Liew, and an eight-member delegation from NSRAPIC led by its President Wang Yunzhen.

Liew, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, hosted the welcome lunch at a leading hotel here.

The minister said basically, co-operation between Kota Kinabalu City and Xi’an City will focus on promoting tourism co-operation, places of interest, tourism players, cultural exchange, education programmes, resource-sharing and closer collaboration.

Liew will lead a delegation to Xi’an City in September this year to witness the historic signing of the MoU between Nordin and the Mayor of Xi’an Municipal People’s Government.

Others in Wang’s delegation were NSRAPIC Executive Vice-President Song Bing, NSRAPIC Secretaries Ling Yang Gai Cuo Mao and Cui Zeng Xia, NSRAPIC Malaysia Secretary, Wu Jin You, Project Manager (Qinghai Qing Lun Group), Ma Xie Lai Fu, Director of Ankang Trading Co. Ltd, Xu Cang Chun and company clerk Chi Xiao Han.

Also present were STB Senior Marketing Manager Tay Shu Lan and Marketing Manager Ebony Loong.