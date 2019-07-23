Dr Wan Azizah wants sale of Ghost Smoke stopped immediately

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail wants the sale of Ghost Smoke candies which emit smoke like the cigarettes to be stopped immediately.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, at the same time urged parents to boost monitoring on their children.

“I don’t want this matter to become a social ill spreading to children from a young age,” she told reporters when asked to comment on the Ghost Smoke after the programme “Siri Wacana Sri Satria” here yesterday.

The media recently reported on the fears of parents regarding the sale of Ghost Smoke candies which emit smoke like the cigarette when sucked.

Dr Wan Azizah also did not discount the possibility that Ghost Smoke could be the beginning of the drug addiction problem.

“Previously it was smoking, then drugs and later syabu,” she said.

At the event ‘Wacana Ilmu Sri Satria’, the Head of the Library and Information Science Department of the Malaysian International Islamic University Prof Dr Roslina Othman delivered a lecture entitled ‘Model Ansar dan Muhajirin Dalam Pengurusan Pelarian’.

The programme was Dr Wan Azizah’s own idea to promote Sri Satria, which is the official residence of the Deputy Prime Minister, as a centre for the growth of knowledge.

A noted figure will deliver a lecture once a month to share knowledge which could be beneficial for national development. — Bernama