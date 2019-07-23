FB Posting: Prosecution to demand formal apology from Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution team in Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s SRC trial will file a formal application for a court order to compel the former prime minister to apologise for his Facebook postings last week in relation to his credit card expenditure.

However, Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali wanted the prosecution to clarify what they were seeking from the court.

“What is the nature of the application? You want the accused to apologise to the court?” he asked Attorney-General (AG) Tommy Thomas, who led the prosecution team on the 42nd day of the trial.

“We wanted an apology for the past postings and an undertaking that he will not do it in the future,” said Thomas.

Mohd Nazlan: The application is very vague… There is no identification of what is offensive or of what amounts to sub judice. A formal application by the prosecution would be preferable.

Meanwhile, counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah argued that the AG did not file any complaint against the accused.

“The prosecution wants my client to apologise but my client does not know what he did wrong,” he contended.

He said an apology would be tantamount to an admission of wrongdoing, although none had been established against his client.

Thomas then stood up and countered that the prosecution would make a formal application pertaining to the matter.

“Last week I did (make) an oral application and at that time, the defence did not ask for a formal application… It’s okay, we will file a formal application,” he said.

Mohd Nazlan: Yes…That would be better because the court is supposed to make a ruling (on the matter).

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing before Justice Mohd Nazlan continues. – Bernama