Health Ministry probes ‘Ghost Smoke’ candy

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry’s Food Safety and Quality Division has begun its investigation into ‘the Ghost Smoke’ candy that were reported to be sold freely in Sabah towns.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry would work closely with the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry.

It was appalling, he said, how the cigarette-like candy were being sold and marketed unscrupulously among school children.

“We have observed the issue and will take immediate action. We cannot allow it,” he told reporters after launching the Neuropsychiatry Masterclass 2019 programme here yesterday.

Yesterday, the media reported that parents were becoming concerned over the smoking candy which students buy and smoke in school like a cigarette.

The sweets were said to be sold rampantly in Papar, Kota Kinabalu and other areas in Sabah.

Asked about the origin of the candy, Dzulkefly said he had yet to receive a report on it.

On the latest incident in Pasir Gudang, the minister said eight students and a teacher were brought to the local health clinic yesterday after experiencing breathing difficulties.

“None were warded. Earlier in the day, they reported about foul and burning smell,” he said. — Bernama