KPDNHEP director: No Ghost Smoke candies in S’wak yet, search to continue tomorrow

KUCHING: Inspections carried out on at least 50 outlets statewide today could not find any vape-like candies called ‘Ghost Smoke’ being sold.

Sarawak Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) director Datuk Stanley Tan said they had received instructions from headquarters to inspect wholesale stores, retail shops and supermarkets to find if such candies were available in Sarawak.

He said the inspections were carried out immediately upon receiving instruction at around 10am.

An official from KPDNKK, who is in charge of the operation, said as of 5.30pm, the outcome from all teams statewide was negative.

He said the statewide inspections would continue tomorrow to ensure the candy was not consumed in any area in Sarawak.

He said owners and staff of the outlets inspected were advised not to sell the candies if they happen to receive any delivery from now onwards.

However, a check by The Borneo Post revealed that the candies for sale were instead labelled ‘Chost Somke’ and appear to be a knockoff of the Ghost Smoke candies in question – however, they mimic the same effect as the original candies.

Meanwhile, The Star reported that similar operation had been conducted in Sabah, with officials from KPDNHEP Sabah starting an operation around Papar at around 10.30am and several other areas.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail on Sunday wanted the sale of the candies which emit smoke like cigarettes when chewed to be stopped immediately.

She also did not discount the possibility that the candy could be the “beginning of a drug addiction problem”.