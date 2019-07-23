MAHB to complete Act of Aggression exercise by 2022

SUBANG: Airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) aims to complete the Act of Aggression exercise at all local airports under its management by 2022, says chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin.

He said the objective of the exercise is to test and assess the readiness of various airport agencies in responding to any emergency and act of aggression based on their standard operating procedures (SOP) as well as emergency and contingency plan.

“So far we have covered airports in Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan and klia2, while this year we are looking at Subang and Langkawi.

“This is an ongoing initiative where we will do rotation on a yearly basis. Hopefully as we rotate often enough, we will eventually cover all, if not most, airports,” he told reporters after launching the Act of Aggression Seminar yesterday.

Raja Azmi said the exercise is with the collaboration of the National Security Council, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia, the Aviation Security Division (AVSEC) as well as the Airport Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) of Malaysia Airports.

It also involved 35 other government agencies, statutory bodies, and the private sector, he added.

MAHB currently manages 39 airports in Malaysia comprising five international airports, 16 domestic airports and 18 short-takeoff and landing (STOL) ports. — Bernama