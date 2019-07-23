Police bust 21 suspected drug addicts in large scale raids in Bau

KUCHING: A total of 21 people were arrested in Bau district as part of ‘Operasi Bersepadu’ carried out by the Sarawak Narcotic Crime Investigation Department on Saturday.

According to Bau District police chief DSP Poge Nyaon, 11 raids were carried out throughout Bau and 21 individuals, aged between 18 to 47-years-old, were arrested during the operation.

Of the 21 people arrested, only one person is female.

About RM2,150 worth of drugs believed to be syabu – the local street name for methamphetamine – were seized during the operation.

“According to statistics, six people were arrested for drug peddling, eight people were arrested for possession of drugs. All of the arrested tested positive for taking drugs,” Poge said in a statement today.

The 21 arrests were made under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a fine of no more than RM5,000 or a maximum jail term of two years and be placed under monitoring for no less than two years.

He revealed that the besides Section 15(1)(a), the six were also arrested under Section 39 (A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carried a maximum jail term of five years and a maximum of nine cane strokes.

“The other eight people were arrested under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a maximum jail term of five years and a maximum fine of RM100,000.”

All the suspects will be remanded until July 25 for further investigation.