Political activist lodge police report over Facebook posting by Tangau

KOTA KINABALU: A police report has been lodged against Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau, for comments that he made which the complainant fear could incite a religious uproar.

Political activist, Musli Oli, lodged the report at the Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters here, yesterday.

In his report, Musli referred to a Facebook status update by the Minister, who made the claim that a leader from the Sabah state government had, 38 years ago, held a mass ‘Islamisation’ ceremony in Tambunan, where the people were coerced into embracing Islam.

“Many were forced to embrace (Islam) due to threats, such as withholding land or jobs,” said Madius, in his posting.

In response, Musli challenged the Minister to provide evidence of the forced Islamisation conducted by the government nearly four decades ago, to back up his claim.

“38 years ago would mean the year was 1980, which was the governing period of Berjaya. From 1976 to 1985, Berjaya was supported by the Kadazandusun Murut community, which overthrew the USNO-led government. Who is the Berjaya government leader in question?” Musli queried.

As a high-ranking government official, and especially as Deputy Chief Minister of Sabah, Musli said, Madius ought to be responsible with his social media postings.

He questioned if the Minister’s posting would improve the relationship between the different races and religions in Sabah, by sowing the seeds of revenge and hatred towards Muslim leaders.

“His (Madius’) statement actually reveals to the public his own behaviour and personality, which is very vengeful. I challenge Madius to pronounce his accusation,” Musli added.

The police report was lodged at around 2 pm at the station, where Musli was joined by the Umno Sabah youth leader, PAS Sabah youth leader, former Warisan information bureau committee member, Dr. Zulfikar Zulkifli, and non-governmental organisations.