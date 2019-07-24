Aspiring to inspire with Proton X70

SHAH ALAM: Every now and then, we hear about stories that inspire us to do better and give us that little bit of courage to push ourselves to achieve our goals.

One such story is about the Proton X70, and how it is centred around Malaysians.

Inspiration comes from a unique experience that fires the parts of our brain that energise our imagination, resulting in many great ideas.

Intent on tapping the young and eager minds, Proton has embarked on a nationwide quest to find students with leadership qualities to lead meaningful marketing campaigns centred on the first intelligent SUV in Malaysia — the Proton X70.

The competition is aptly named ‘Intelligence that Inspires Challenge’, which takes a leaf out of Proton’s tagline for the most popular SUV in Malaysia — ‘Intelligence that Inspires’.

The competition, organised in partnership with the Ministry of Education, saw an overwhelming response with over 50 teams from institutions of higher learning, both public and private universities in Malaysia, who were required to develop a marketing plan for Proton to maintain the position of the Proton X70 as the best-selling SUV in Malaysia.

The students had to plan a CSR campaign that involved the X70, which required

them to converse with the community.

Through this programme, the company and contestants teamed up to give back to the communities, and is committed to improving the quality of life in Malaysia.

The competition equipped the students with real-world skills and inspired them to unleash their creativity and practise their communication skills – inspired by the Proton X70.

With over 15,194 units delivered to customers in the first half of this year, Proton X70 maintains its position as the triple champion SUV, making it the

cumulative sales leader for the overall SUV segment while also cementing its position as the best-selling premium and executive SUV.

Ever since its joint venture partnership with Geely, the Proton X70 is the first premium SUV introduced by Proton. Without a doubt, the Proton X70 appeals not only to Malaysians but is also worthy of global recognition.

At the very first glance, the Proton X70 brings out a powerful and masculine character. Attention to its exterior is immediately noticeable in the silhouette, in the form of a Malayan Tiger, which conveys a sense of explosive forward momentum.

Other Malaysian touches are Proton’s new ‘Infinite Weave’ grille, which takes the shape of an ethereal bow, as well as the horizontal elements used featuring a distinctive repeating pattern inspired by Malaysian craftsmanship.

The finishing exterior touch are wheels available in sizes up to 19 inches, adding more latent energy to the stance when at a standstill.

In terms of advanced features, the highly intuitive GKUI infotainment system that activates with ‘Hi Proton’ is capable of operating a range of functions from increasing or decreasing the volume; opening or

closing of the sunroof; navigating, and more.

As the Proton X70 gets its power from a 1.8-litre TGDi engine, producing 184PS of power and a torque of 285Nm, the company focused a lot of engineering resources to ensure it has a high level of safety that can be divided into three layers.

These are protective, preventive and cognitive, and as a whole, they form a comprehensive safety solution.

The car comes packed with six SRS airbags, a 360 camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite that includes autonomous emergency braking (AEB), forward collision warning (FCW), adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane departure warning (LDW), blind spot information system (BLIS), door opening warning system (DOW) and intelligent high beam control (IHBC).

The performance and handling of the Proton X70 were proven during the recently held Malaysia-China Amazing Trip 2019, where nine Proton X70 owners embarked on a 13,000km overland journey to Hangzhou, China and back.

During the convoy, which took 33 days to complete, the Proton X70 performed exceptionally in a variety of conditions – steep hills, wet weather and rough terrains.

Not only did the X70 perform reliably on the journey (there were no technical issues) and required no repairs except scheduled maintenance, it also ferried occupants in comfort on varied climate and road conditions.

Whether your choice is the front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, every variant of the X70 comes with premium features and a price tag that represents unbeatable value.