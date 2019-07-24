Chan: Up to CM, Cabinet to decide on successor

KUCHING: Mayor of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Datuk James Chan says the council will continue to grow and prosper, even after he leaves the post.

Chan, who has helmed the council for 11 years, said the people and even the various political parties here have been very cooperative with them, making the job easier for him.

“My term as mayor will end on August 31. I will leave it to the chief minister and the state Cabinet to decide on my successor. In the meantime, I will do whatever is needed the best that I can,” he said when met after receiving a sponsorship from Sony Malaysia for the fifth Kuching Zumba Fiesta 2019 in his office here yesterday.

He expressed his gratitude to the chief minister and the state government for the opportunity to serve as mayor.

Chan was sworn in as mayor on June 1, 2008 to succeed the late Chong Ted Tsiung, the first non-political mayor in the council’s history, who died on August 3, 2007.

Mohd Amin was acting mayor in the interim period. Chong took over from former Batu Lintang assemblyman Chan Seng Khai of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

The post of MBKS mayor has been held by SUPP until it suffered its first major election defeat in 2006. Then chief minister and current Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud decided to let a non-political leader to assume the role to, among others, enhance its service delivery.