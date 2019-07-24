Drone technology can boost padi quality, production — Azmin

IPOH: The use of new technologies such as drones can help improve the quality and production of padi, said Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said the government is always working to expand the usage of innovation and new technologies to enhance the productivity of the agricultural industry, thus boosting the nation’s income and economy.

“Using new technologies, farming will be much easier, and this is the agriculture of the future. Smart farming, precision agriculture,” he said on his Twitter account.

On Monday, Mohamed Azmin visited the Seberang Perak Padi Centre in Kampung Gajah, Pasir Salak.

He witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Felcra and Syarikat MATA Aerotech. The MoU was signed by FELCRA Berhad CEO Mohd Nazrul Izam Mansor and MATA Aerotech chief executive Wan Azrain Adnan.

The MoU underlines cooperation in the integration of technologies in the smart farming model that are capable of reinforcing Felcra’s commitment to improving organisational achievement and improving the quality of life of the farmers under Felcra.

Besides analyses, efficient data from the drone technology can help improve farm management and improve yield.

The drone technology also provides for accurate mapping, spatial fertilisation, cost savings, and reduced environmental pollution. – Bernama