Fatimah laments lower number of women in workforce

KUCHING: The number of women in the workforce does not reflect the corresponding number of female graduates, says Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

In her speech when officiating at the Women Leadership Training Programme here yesterday, she said that according to statistics in 2017, the number of females enrolled in higher learning institutions was 53.4 per cent compared to the 46.6 per cent for males.

“However, it is a completely different case when it comes to employment. Statistics in 2017 showed that there were 52.1 per cent of women in the workforce,” Fatimah said.

She thus said the state government would give high priority to increasing and retaining the participation of women in the workforce through empowerment opportunities and advocacy of appropriate workplace support systems.

“We also advocate for a 30 per cent women in the decision-making agenda, because gender diversity and inclusivity at all levels ensure the diversity of skills and abilities that are key to developing innovative ideas and approaches for progress,” Fatimah added.

Meanwhile, on the leadership training programme, Fatimah said that this was a pilot project, and expressed her hope that it could continue in the future and expand to other parts of the state.

About 20 women from all over Sarawak participated in the programme, organised by the Women and Family Department of Sarawak and Sarawak Women and Family Council.

Women and Family Department of Sarawak director Noriah Ahmad, Sarawak Islamic Education Service Bureau director Datu Dr Adi Badiozaman Tuah and the ministry’s permanent secretary Dr Saadiah Abdul Samat were also present at the function.